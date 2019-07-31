Datebooks
FARMERS’ MARKET COUPONS FOR OLDER ADULTS will be available on Wednesday, July 31 from 3-4 p.m. at Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Coupons for area farmers’ markets available for those age 60 and older with qualifying income. Offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 324.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
FARMERS’ MARKET COUPONS FOR OLDER ADULTS will be available on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 1-3 p.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Coupons for area farmers’ markets available for those age 60 and older with qualifying income. Offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 324.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Aug. 1 at noon in Ferguson Hall of Wysox Presbyterian Church on Route 187 North. Please bring a dish to share and your own table service. Coffee and tea furnished. Matt Carl of the Bradford County Historical Society will be guest speaker. Anyone 55 years of age and older is welcome to attend and join in fellowship and enjoy good food.
FREE SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM is held Mondays through Fridays in Sayre High School cafeteria, through Aug. 2. Breakfast and lunch are free for ages 18 and younger. Breakfast from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Participants do not have to be enrolled in Sayre Rec Program and do not have to live in Sayre.
FREE SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM in Tioga County, N.Y., has two sites serving free breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Open to youths ages 18 and younger. Meals available for adults accompanying children. At Waverly High School (through Aug. 16), breakfast is held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and at East Waverly Park (through Aug. 2), breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
