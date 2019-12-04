Anderson
Born to Tammy and Robert Anderson of Monroeton, a son, Norman Ray, on Nov. 18, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Patitucci/Pond
Born to Loucinda Patitucci and Travis Pond of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Tyler James, on Nov. 18, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Yale
Born to Jessica Yale of Towanda, a daughter, Charlotte Joan, on Nov. 21, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Murillo
Born to Ivon and Jose Murillo of Towanda, a son, Samuel, on Nov. 21, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Gibson/Vanluvanee
Born to Cathy Gibson and Matthew Vanluvanee of Rome, a daughter, Ariana Nichole, on Nov. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hogan/Gowin
Born to Ashley Hogan and Pete Gowin of Towanda, a daughter, Livia Elise, on Nov. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Wiafe
Born to Naami Ayorkor Wiafe of Athens, a son, Jesse Nana Ayisi, on Nov. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Kipp
Born to Jessica and Ron Kipp of Wyalusing, a son, Preston Hunter, on Nov. 23, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
