Anderson

Born to Tammy and Robert Anderson of Monroeton, a son, Norman Ray, on Nov. 18, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Patitucci/Pond

Born to Loucinda Patitucci and Travis Pond of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Tyler James, on Nov. 18, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Yale

Born to Jessica Yale of Towanda, a daughter, Charlotte Joan, on Nov. 21, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Murillo

Born to Ivon and Jose Murillo of Towanda, a son, Samuel, on Nov. 21, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Gibson/Vanluvanee

Born to Cathy Gibson and Matthew Vanluvanee of Rome, a daughter, Ariana Nichole, on Nov. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hogan/Gowin

Born to Ashley Hogan and Pete Gowin of Towanda, a daughter, Livia Elise, on Nov. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Wiafe

Born to Naami Ayorkor Wiafe of Athens, a son, Jesse Nana Ayisi, on Nov. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kipp

Born to Jessica and Ron Kipp of Wyalusing, a son, Preston Hunter, on Nov. 23, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Load comments