ATHENS – The holidays are a busy time, full of gatherings of family and friends, a time of reflection and fond memories. But to those who are struggling due to the death of a loved one, the holidays can seem especially stressful and lonely. While it may be a struggle, there are things that can help and ease the pain of grief and healing.
Holidays are exhausting, both physically and mentally. Please remember to take care of yourself by resting, eating well, and take time for yourself. Don’t become overwhelmed by activities and don’t be afraid to say no to be a part of something if you are not up to it.
The staff at Lowery Services would like to offer an evening where you can honor your loved ones and share your memories with those who need to share theirs as well, on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. The Rev. Linda Rogers will share words of comfort and support during the service.
We extend an invitation to the public to attend this memorial service to light a candle in memory of your loved one. Please bring a photo of your loved one to the funeral home or email one to funeral@loweryservice.com by Monday, Dec. 16, as there will be a video presentation during the service. There will be refreshments served. Please invite family members and friends.
