Sayre:
Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 6 for the Labor Day holiday. We will resume normal library hours at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
• On Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library will present “Reuse for a Better Tomorrow.” Join us as we discuss how you can use less and gain more. All participants will receive a free reusable water bottle!
• This Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10:30 a.m., our weekly story time will be held in-person in Howard Elmer Park next to our library. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs and space themselves out comfortably in designated spots. Please note that in the case of inclement weather, we will announce on our Facebook page cancellation or move to virtual format when necessary.
• Our One-on-One Technology Time will continue Thursday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
Sayre Public Library’s Book Club will be moving to a new day and time starting in September! Book Club will now be held on the second Monday of the month at 5 p.m. Library will be open only for Book Club at this time to allow the group to meet in the main area in a socially distanced manner. This month’s title is “The Nickel Boys,” by Colson Whitehead. Books are available to check out at the circulation desk. Call or email the library for more information!
Sayre Public Library has recently mailed out letters for the annual Fund Drive. Thank you to everyone who has already donated – every dollar given helps the library provide our community with books, technology, and programming for children and adults. In case we missed you, there are fund drive envelopes available at the circulation desk. Stop by to update your account and make a donation in the library, or take an envelope with you to mail later.
Save the date for Sayre Public Library’s Fall Book Sale, to be held Saturday, Sept. 25 – Saturday, Oct. 2. Clean and current books for all ages and on all subjects may be donated for the sale at the circulation desk of the library during open hours. Books should be in boxes or bags that can be left with donations. We are also accepting donations of DVDs and audiobooks on CD. Please, no reference books (dictionaries, encyclopedia) and no textbooks.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “Velvet Was the Night,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, “The Madness of Crowds,” by Louise Penny, and “The Women of Troy,” by Pat Barker.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
