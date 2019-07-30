Sayre:
Sayre Public Library will host its annual Holiday Decoration Sale on Friday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This sale features a wide variety of new and gently used décor for all holidays, including tabletop items, flags, wreaths, wall hangings, lights, gift wrap and bags, dishes, and figurines, all for bargain prices!
Our Summer Learning Program, “A Universe of Stories,” wraps up at 10 a.m. this Tuesday, July 30 with a Space-tacular Celebration featuring a presentation by George J. Crowell entitled “Mars: The Red Planet,” about the new Mars Habitat exhibit at the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center in Horseheads, N.Y. There will also be a variety of crafts, games, and snacks to celebrate the space-themed learning we accomplished this summer.
Other upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Wednesday, July 31, we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme is “The Sun.” We’ll be reading stories and doing crafts based on the closest star to the Earth – come and join the fun!
• Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m., we will have our One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• Thursday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m., we will have a movie night for teens and tweens. Refreshments will be available!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New audio books this week include “Window on the Bay,” by Debbie Macomber and “Under Currents,” by Nora Roberts. New large print books are “Alpha Alpine,” by Mary Daheim, and “Aunt Dimity and the Heart of Gold,” by Nancy Atherton.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
