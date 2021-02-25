Athens:
Join us every Friday at 10 a.m. for Facebook Live Storytime! On March 5, Ms. Jess will read stories written by Dr. Seuss. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page!
Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library. Each bag contains crafts and coloring pages that relate to the month’s virtual storytime themes. Call the library to reserve a free bag for your child. If you need crayons and a glue stick or a scarf and beanbag to dance along with our storytime songs, just let us know!
“Chill Out & Read” with Spalding Memorial Library! Read for 100 minutes to earn a winter prize bag (including slime!). Visit our website at www.spaldinglibrary.org and click on “Reading Programs” to register. The program has been extended until March 19, so sign up today!
Ms. Jess is cleaning out the craft closet, and you never know what she might find! Call the library today to reserve a “Mystery Craft Kit” with an assortment of fun craft activities for your child.
Design your own leprechaun trap! Starting March 1, we will have kits available with supplies to create a leprechaun trap. Call the library to reserve a kit for your child.
Waverly:
With COVID cases in Tioga County and the entire region beginning to lower, the Waverly Free Library is exploring options for reopening on an appointment-only basis. As a timetable begins to emerge, keep an eye on this space and our Facebook page for updates.
In the meantime, we share your frustration that we haven’t been able to reopen as usual, but these are unusual times and we take our role in protecting the health and safety of our patrons, and our staff and their families, very seriously. We are closely monitoring the case numbers daily and will reopen when we feel it is safe for everyone. Thanks for your patience and understanding.
Until we do open, our Curbside Pickup service will operate during the following times: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Hold requests can be made online at https://catalog.flls.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=67.1033.0.0.3, or by calling during the above-listed hours. We’ll set up a pickup time so you can grab your materials and go.
During this period, the building is open only to staff. That means no public use of computers, printing or faxing, or browsing through the collection. However, the Wi-Fi is still operational, and we are happy to help find materials by phone. We understand that this is all new and different, for all of us, and we appreciate your patience.
The Library no longer hosts AARP tax assistance at our location. AARP and Tioga Opportunities are now coordinating; they can be reached at (607) 444-1525 or (607) 687-4120.
New additions this week include:
Adult fiction – “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, “Infinite Country” by Patricia Engel, “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearce and “The Echo Wife” by Sarah Gailey.
Nonfiction – “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha Blain, “Weird: The Power of Being an Outsider in an Insider World” by Olga Khazan, “Unapologetically Ambitious” by Shellye Archabeau, “The Black Church” by Henry Louis Gates Jr., and “A Shot in the Moonlight” by Ben Montgomery.
DVDs – “The Crown, season 3,” “Westworld, season 3,” and “His Dark Materials, season 1.”
Interlibrary Loan holds can now be placed, and twice-weekly deliveries have resumed.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
