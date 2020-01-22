SAYRE – The Athens Senior Citizens Club held its Jan. 8, 2020 meeting at St. John’s Lutheran Church. The invocation was given by Larry Turner. We all enjoyed our dish-to-pass meal consisting of beef noodle casserole, broccoli rice casserole, baked beans, scalloped potatoes, butternut squash, coleslaw, fruit salads, deviled eggs and cakes for dessert. We had 25 members present and one guest, Dan Earl.
The meeting began at 1 p.m. We sang “Happy Birthday” to Ginny Malone (Jan. 11), Peter Steele (Jan. 20), Dick Biery (Jan. 21), Orpha Flick (Jan. 22) and Donna Cole (Jan. 30).
Raffle winners were Ted Benjamin and Jerry Keener. Door prize winners were Ellen Seele, Frank Malone and Addie Payne.
Our entertainment was Dan Earl, accompanied by Ted Benjamin. Songs that were performed were “Seven Spanish Angels” song of Willie Nelson, “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights” by Freddy Fender, Marty Robbins’ song “A White Sport Coat,” “You are the Love of My Life” by Sammy Kershaw, “I Cross My Heart” song by George Straight, the Elvis Presley song, “One Pair of Hands,” and the last song, “Why Me Lord?” of Kris Kristofferson.
Dick reminded us of the Valley Chorus spring concert practices beginning Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church on West Pine Street, Athens. The cost is $10 to join and the music will be available. The spring concert for the Valley Chorus will be held Saturday night, May 9, at the Athens High School auditorium. The Valley Chorus Variety Show will be Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. A cost of $10 at the door will benefit the Penn-York Habitat organization and the Belle De Lill Scholarship program.
We voted to send $200 to The Bridge for the heat program.
Dick and Ginny and Pete performed the memorial service for Patricia Steele. The members stood in a circle and recited the Lord’s Prayer to close the ceremony. We always remember our members who are missing, Godspeed your health problems.
The 2019 officers will serve for the year as 2020 as well. We will have one change; Burt Cole will be our new vice president. We thank Don Scudder for all his years of service with our seniors.
The Feb. 12 Valentines Dinner will meet at noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church. We will have KFC for lunch and desserts. Please bring your own table service and beverage. Call Dick for your meal order early at (570) 888-3088.
