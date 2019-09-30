WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library bookmobile schedule for the first two weeks of October has been announced.

Dates include:

Oct. 2: Wyalusing Public Library, 10 a.m.; and Sugar Run Post Office, 1 p.m.

Oct. 3: South Waverly Borough Hall, 9 a.m.; Hopkins Commons Apartments in Sayre, 10:45 a.m.; Keystone Manor Apartments in Sayre, 1 p.m.; and Kozy Kastle Child Care in Athens, 3 p.m.

Oct. 4: Citizens and Northern Bank in Wysox, 10 a.m.

Oct. 7: North Academy in Powell, 9 a.m.; SERVE in Monroeton at 11:30 a.m.; and Monroeton Public Library, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: Twila Bullock’s Child Care in Northeast Bradford, 9:15 a.m.; Bright Beginnings Nursery School in LeRaysville, 10:30 a.m.; Stevensville Post Office, 11:30 a.m.; and Oak Ridge Community in Towanda, 2 p.m.

Oct. 10: Rome Township Hall, 9:30 a.m.; and Windham Township Hall, 1 p.m.

