Sayre:
Please note that our After-Hours Teen Hangout scheduled for Oct. 30 has been rescheduled to Nov. 20, 5-7:30 p.m. The Hangout will feature a showing of “The Crimes of Grindelwald” movie, games on the Nintendo Switch, and free snacks and drinks. The library will not be open to the general public during this event, but all teens are invited to attend!
Sayre Public Library has recently added new books to our collection. New fiction titles include “Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo, “Blue Moon” by Lee Child, “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly, and “What Happens in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
Our Nature Journaling series will continue with two back-to-back weekly sessions in November. Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 5:30-7 p.m., participants can take part in learning to do botanical drawings and other disciplines related to capturing the details of nature. There is no need to attend all sessions – come as you are able!
Wednesday, Nov. 6 we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week, the theme is Science Day! We will read some fun stories about scientists and what they do and then perform our own interactive experiments as well!
Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m., the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
Sayre Public Library is gearing up for another library book sale at the end of the month and we need your donations to help build up inventory. We are interested in current (published in the last 10-15 years) fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books that are in like-new condition. Materials should be in good condition – no mold, odors, water damage, etc. Donations can be brought to the circulation desk, and we ask that you bring only two boxes or bags at a time to allow staff the time needed to sort and store the items. Please, no textbooks or reference materials (dictionaries, encyclopedia, etc.).
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
