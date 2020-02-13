EAST SMITHFIELD – On Friday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., Tommy Rocco will share his musical talents at the East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield. A donation will be taken at the door to fund the Federated Church’s Youth Camp Ministry. Desserts will be served.

Tommy will sing and play guitar performing his original country gospel songs. Tommy was a performer and songwriter in Nashville, Tenn., for 29 years. He wrote top hit songs for Anne Murray, George Strait, Louise Mandrell, Johnny Lee, and Phil Vassar, to name a few. He is retired and enjoys sharing his musical talent with others as he travels around the country.

Come enjoy an evening of uplifting, inspirational music.

If you have any questions, feel free to call Bernie at (570) 596-3202.

Load comments