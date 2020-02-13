EAST SMITHFIELD – On Friday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., Tommy Rocco will share his musical talents at the East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield. A donation will be taken at the door to fund the Federated Church’s Youth Camp Ministry. Desserts will be served.
Tommy will sing and play guitar performing his original country gospel songs. Tommy was a performer and songwriter in Nashville, Tenn., for 29 years. He wrote top hit songs for Anne Murray, George Strait, Louise Mandrell, Johnny Lee, and Phil Vassar, to name a few. He is retired and enjoys sharing his musical talent with others as he travels around the country.
Come enjoy an evening of uplifting, inspirational music.
If you have any questions, feel free to call Bernie at (570) 596-3202.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.