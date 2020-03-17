ATHENS – Beginning this past Sunday, worship at Trinity Episcopal Church moves to a new time, 10 a.m. After nearly 15 years of a 9 a.m. service, the parish members have decided that 10 a.m. is a more convenient time for members, friends, and visitors to gather for the Sunday worship service.

The Episcopal Church is open, affirming and welcoming to all. Our long-term supply priest is the Rev. Benjamin Lee Lentz; our organist is Joseph Barber. Coffee hour follows worship in the parish hall across the street. Visit trinityathens.org for more information or call (570) 888-5715.

