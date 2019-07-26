ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Athens Senior Citizens Club met July 10 at the Fortune Buffet in Athens for their monthly meeting luncheon. We had 18 members present and four guests – Marilyn Abrams, Jerry Lagey, Gage Malone and Patrick Umber.
Larry Turner gave the invocation. We all enjoyed the variety of food offered by the Chinese restaurant.
We had a short meeting. We sang “Happy Birthday” to our seniors with birthdays: Grace Geffert (July 14), Adeline Payne (July 17) and Patty Benjamin (July 29). No July anniversaries were reported.
We included in our prayers the missing members. Special thoughts for the ones with doctor appointments and hospital stays.
Our Aug. 14, a picnic luncheon will be held at the Sayre American Legion Post 283, Cayuta Street, Milltown, at noon. The club will provide hot dogs and hamburgers. Members, please bring a dish to pass.
Our guest speaker will be Tina Pickett, State Representative for our 110th Legislative District. Her knowledge is overwhelming and be ready for a very informative meeting. Hope to see you at the picnic. Call Dick Biery for reservations for the picnic at (570) 888-3088.
Dick Biery closed our short meeting at 1:15 p.m.
