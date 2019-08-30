STANDING STONE – The United With Christ Church of Standing Stone will provide the special music for Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. This is the new time for our Sunday night services.
Rachael Haller is a worship leader at United with Christ Wysox on Sunday mornings. She has a passion for pure, unfettered worship that rests in the conviction that God is love and desires to encounter each and every person. Having been a part of United with Christ churches for the last eight years, it was not until the recent launch of United with Christ Wysox, where her husband pastors, that she began regularly leading worship. When the need arises, she plays keys and guitar (though not at the same time). Rachael has truly loved the adventure that comes with planting a church and worship is no exception.
Faith Jaynes is the organist, Carol O’Brien is the pianist, and the Rev. Terry Parks is the speaker for the evening. Come and join us for an evening of worshiping Christ through music.
At Wysox, on Route 6, go east toward Wyalusing. Take a right on River Road. The church is 2 miles on the left. If you are coming west on Route 6 from the Wyalusing area, in Rummerfield you will take a left-hand turn on River Road and the church is 2.7 miles on the right.
