Datebooks
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY will hold a bird walk and picnic on Tuesday, July 16 at Round Top Park, Athens Township. Free and open to the public. Bird walk starts at 5 p.m. at Pavilion No. 9 (lower part of the park); please dress for weather and be aware of insects that might bite. At 6 p.m., picnic at the pavilion; if attending, please bring a dish to pass and own beverage and table service. After the meal, some of the members will stay at the pavilion and enjoy the view of the Valley and birds.
BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
RETIREES FROM WAVERLY SCHOOLS will meet for lunch on Thursday, July 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant. Anyone (and your guest) who worked for or retired from Waverly schools is welcome.
FREE SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM is held Mondays through Fridays in Sayre High School cafeteria. Breakfast and lunch are free for ages 18 and younger. Breakfast from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Participants do not have to be enrolled in Sayre Rec Program and do not have to live in Sayre.
FREE SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM in Tioga County, N.Y., has two sites serving free breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Open to youths ages 18 and younger. Meals available for adults accompanying children. At Waverly High School (through Aug. 16), breakfast is held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and at East Waverly Park (through Aug. 2), breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (NA) will meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SURVIVOR’S BIG BOOK/12 &12 MEETING (AA), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage (across from church), 700 Main St., Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.