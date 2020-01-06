CORNING – Guthrie Corning Hospital will present the 19th Annual Valentine’s Ball, on Feb. 15, 2020, at the Corning Museum of Glass. The Valentine’s Ball is the hospital’s premier fundraising event, drawing approximately 300 guests each year. Proceeds from the Valentine’s Ball benefit the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center and its mission to fight cancer.
Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres start the evening at 6 p.m. with a gourmet dinner to follow. Dress to impress as you dance the night away with music performed by “Into the Spin.”
If you have any questions regarding sponsorships or tickets, please contact Nichole Cocco at (570) 887-4420 or by email at resource_development@guthrie.org.
Visit www.Guthrie.org/ValentinesBall to secure your sponsorship or tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.