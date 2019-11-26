CORNING – Admission to The Rockwell Museum and Kids Rockwell Art Lab will be free to all ages during its annual Holiday Open House weekend.
The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Rockwell Museum is located at 111 Cedar St. in Corning and the Kids Rockwell Art Lab is located at 36 Market St., Corning.
On Dec. 7 only, visitors can enjoy Family Sparkle with cookie decorating and winter games from 3-6 p.m. No registration is required for this free experience that includes opportunities to: decorate your own gingerbread house cookie; play Bison Bingo at the Kid Rockwell Art Lab; and explore the Gingerbread Invitational with a special Gingerbread Hunt for kids.
Visitors during the rest of the weekend are invited to: vote for your favorite Gingerbread Invitational entry; enjoy warm drinks and tasty greats offered free in The Museum Store; an shop for quality gifts for everyone on your list with special deals and promotions only available during Sparkle and Holiday Open House.
For more information on this and other upcoming Rockwell events, visit https://rockwellmuseum.org/events/holiday-open-house-2019/.
