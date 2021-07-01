Waverly:
In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, the Waverly Free Library will be closed this Saturday.
The library starts this year’s Summer Reading program on Tuesday with a kickoff event from 5-7 p.m. Registrations for summer reading will be held, and goodie bags distributed.
This year’s theme is Tails and Tales, and community events begin on Wednesday, July 14, with a program by the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill. They will be at Muldoon Park beginning at 6 p.m. and will show their trained sled-pulling Huskies.
The rest of the schedule is as follows (please note the locations and times, as they change depending on the presenter):
Thursday, July 22: 6:15 p.m. at Waverly Glen large pavilion – The Great and Powerful Dave!, formerly Moreland the Magician, returns for his annual show.
Thursday, July 29: 1:30 p.m. at Waverly Glen large pavilion – Steve the Dirtmeister presents “Dragons and the Dinosaur Detectives.”
Tuesday, Aug. 3: 3 p.m. at Muldoon Park – “Carnival of the Animals” brass quintet concert by Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes.
Thursday, Aug. 5: 2 p.m. at Muldoon Park – “What if I Had an Animal Tail?” program by Tanglewood Nature Center.
Wednesday, Aug. 18: starting at noon, at Waverly Glen large pavilion – Dan the Snake Man. Dan will be available starting at noon for visitors to see what creatures he’s brought. The big show starts at 6 p.m.
All programs are free and open to the public.
Our Storytime with Miss Becky is this – and every – Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. in the Broad Street Mini-Park, at the corner of Broad and Waverly streets in downtown Waverly. This week’s theme will be Berries. Craft kits are now ready at the library to complete at home and bring with you, and a kit will be ready every week on the Tuesday before each Storytime session.
In case of inclement weather, if Storytime can’t be held in the park, it will be in the children’s room at the library.
Open hours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Patrons can come in any time for browsing and computer use, which are still limited to 45-minute sessions once a day.
Curbside pickup service is still available any time during our open hours. Please continue to call ahead to schedule curbside pickups, so we can have your materials ready for you.
Please note that the bathrooms are not available for public use. Also, since we have so many children here, masks are still required for all visitors. We apologize for the inconvenience.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
Ulster:
Mather Memorial Library will be closed Saturday, July 3. The library will be open its regular hours of 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6.
Regular hours are Tuesday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information or to speak to the director, please contact the library at (570) 358-3595. Check out our website at www.matherlibrary.org or our online catalog for upcoming events or additional services. You can also find us on Facebook.
Nichols:
The Cady Library is open Monday, 2-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 2-5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 2-8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon.
We are open for complete access to patrons. Computer use is still limited to appointment only.
Our summer reading program will begin the week of July 13 at our library, located at 42 East River Road, Nichols. Be on the lookout for more information.
