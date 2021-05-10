SCRANTON – Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth) conferred a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree upon 98 students who compose Geisinger Commonwealth’s graduating Class of 2021, including Anis Adnani of Sayre.
Commencement ceremonies were held Sunday, May 2 at Mount Airy Resort in Mount Pocono. The ceremony was also livestreamed.
