VALLEY — Do you have some old clothing or fabric that you can’t seem to find any use for? Find a purpose for them by joining us on Thursday, September 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a live virtual workshop with mosaic artist, Gail Jones, as she demonstrates how to turn your old clothing or fabric into a fabulous piece of art. During the hour and a half long workshop on Zoom, an online video conferencing platform, participants will receive guided instruction on how to create a free form raw edge Fabric Face Collage.
The registration fee is $25. Registered participants will receive a link to access the Virtual Workshop, and a kit that includes all needed materials. Participants must bring their own scissors and scraps of fabric (scraps can be provided on request). Suitable arrangements will be made for participants to pick up their kits. Kits can also be mailed to participants for a fee of $10. Registered participants who are unable to attend will receive a link to a video of the workshop once it is available.
Those interested in participating in this workshop can register by sending an email to programs@bcrac.org or by calling the BCRAC Office at 570-268-2787. The deadline to register for local participants is September 14th. Non-local participants must register by September 10. Space is limited and registration and prepayment is required to reserve your spot. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to get creative! Register today!
Thursday in the Virtual Studio Workshops are sponsored in part by funding from the PA Council on the Arts, the United Way of Bradford County, and the Tioga Downs Foundation.
Visit us online at www.bcrac.org or www.facebook.com/BCRAC.
