Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Presents Facebook Live Mini-Concert with Principal Timpanist, Emily Ickes

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL) will present a Facebook Live “concert” with OSFL principal timpanist, Emily Ickes; on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.. The concert is free. Donations are appreciated to help the Orchestra and musicians through this prolonged time off-stage.
Ickes is a native of Kalamazoo, Mich., and holds degrees in percussion performance from Western Michigan University (B.M.) and Ithaca College (M.M.). She has been performing with the OSFL since 2008 and became principal timpanist in 2012. She currently teaches music theory at Ithaca College, while also teaching percussion privately throughout the Southern Tier. Repertoire for Sunday’s program will include Prelude from Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major by J.S. Bach, and Beads of Glass by Gordon Stout. The entire program will be performed on marimba.
This concert is made possible is part by the QuickARTS grant program administered by The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes and funded by the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, Inc.
Facebook LIVE presentations by OSFL musicians will take place approximately every two weeks during this time of continued social distancing. To find out more, follow the OSFL on Facebook at facebook.com/theOSFL, Twitter at @OSFL, Instagram at @orchsfl, or check out the website at www.OSFL.org.
———
Abut the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes
Due to the pandemic shutdown of large gatherings, the OSFL remains off-stage until further notice.
In a normal year, the OSFL offers four regular season full orchestra concerts, including a side by side Youth Orchestra and professional musician collaboration, a Musicians’ Choice Chamber Music Series, concerts by the Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes, several concerts by the Youth Orchestra and Junior String Ensemble, as well as smaller ensemble concerts for children.
Under the guidance of distinguished Music Director and Conductor, Toshiyuki Shimada, the OSFL is a strong supporter of highlighting the musical achievements of young musicians with its own Youth Orchestra and Junior String Ensemble programs, as well as the Hertzog Concerto Competition for young artists in grades 9 — 12.
The OSFL collaborates with regional cultural partners, artists, and like-minded organizations to advance our mutual artistic growth in the greater Elmira-Corning area. Support for the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes comes from Corning Incorporated Foundation, Hilliard Corporation, Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, Inc., and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.