OWEGO – Will you be new to Medicare within the next year? Would you like to learn how to navigate Medicare more effectively? If so, the “Medicare 101” seminar was designed for you!

Join us on Friday, Feb. 28 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Gain knowledge that could prevent late enrollment penalties or coverage gaps. Learn ways to possibly enhance your finances.

Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to register.

