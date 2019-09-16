SCRANTON, Pa. – Angela Hudock of Sayre was among the 10 incoming University of Scranton students who began the Magis Honors Program in STEM. The honors program combines the development of STEM knowledge and research techniques with programing to further the students’ understanding of the impact science has on society.
The Magis Honors Program in STEM, which began as a pilot program in the fall of 2017 and was officially approved as Scranton’s fifth honors program this year, offers talented students a more intense, interdisciplinary experience of research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
The Magis Honors Program’s courses, which students will take over their four years at Scranton, combine a series of seminars on STEM and society with humanities courses. With guidance by faculty mentors, the students will develop, present and defend a thesis based on their individual research projects. In addition, the program requires participation in annual community service projects as well as professional development programs.
Hudock is a biochemistry, cell and molecular biology major and graduate of Athens Area High School.
