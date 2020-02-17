Babcock/Chilson
Born to Harley Babcock and Kenneth Chilson Jr. of Athens, a son, Kenneth III, on Feb. 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Pollock
Born to Melissa Pollock of Athens, a son, Arlo Arden, on Feb. 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Eddy/Hartford
Born to Tenisha Eddy and Blake Hartford of Canton, a daughter, Levinna Sophia, on Feb. 3, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Sharts/Moore
Born to Olivia Sharts and Zachary Moore of Sayre, a daughter, California, on Feb. 5, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Brown/Parsons
Born to Stacy Brown and Matthew Parsons of Towanda, a daughter, Lila Louise, on Feb. 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Spallone/Lane
Born to Niccole Spallone and Dawson Lane of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Giavanna Rose, on Feb. 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Jankowsky
Born to Kristy and Jonathan Jankowsky of Athens, a daughter, Sunny Jean, on Feb. 7, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
