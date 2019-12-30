Athens:

Spalding Memorial Library is closed on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

This Thursday, our Writing Club will be meeting, open to teens and adults. They meet on the first Thursday and third Tuesday of every month. This meeting will be Sci-Fi themed, as it is National Science Fiction Day! Come open your creative pathways with writing activities and conversation!

Story time on Friday, Jan. 3, will be themed around “Snowmen” for both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts all about Snowmen!

We’ll see you soon at the library!

