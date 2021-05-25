SCRANTON – Justin M. Reagan of Athens was among more than 800 recipients of bachelor’s degrees at the University of Scranton in-person undergraduate celebration ceremonies on May 23.
Reagan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from the University of Scranton.
Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2020, as well as January and May of 2021. Due to capacity restrictions in place because of the pandemic, separate ceremonies were held for the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies, the Kania School of Management and the College of Arts and Sciences at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.