TROY – The Troy Community Theater will be presenting the show, “Good Lord Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise.” Dinner shows will be held Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28, with dinner at 6 p.m. A matinee show will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 2. All shows will be at the Troy Sale Barn.
Menu for the show is roast beef or chicken. Catering will be provided by In His Service.
Tickets will be available at First Citizens Bank and Troy Lunch in Troy, and The Canton Sentinel in Canton. For more information, contact Jim Blade at (607) 215-5188 or visit the Facebook page – Troy Community Theater.
Proceeds from the theater events support local community organizations. Everyone’s time is donated to help provide quality entertainment for the area.
