IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA) has returned. The meetings are at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday in Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.

PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA) has returned. The meetings are at noon Monday through Saturday in Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.

THE CADY LIBRARY in Nichols, N.Y. is open back to our full hours beginning July 27.

THE SALVATION ARMY continues to give food bags every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9-10 a.m. A free breakfast is available for those present. The food pantry is also open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

