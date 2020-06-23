SAYRE — The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers recently announced the scholarship recipients from the Class of 2020.

“Our community’s families are keenly aware why scholarships are more important than ever,” a press release from the CFTT said. “By taking some of the financial pressure off of students and families, scholarships enable greater success in college and technical school, helping deserving students who want to graduate with their degree or certificate and give back to society.”

“That personal scholarship support does more than pay some bills,” said Suzanne Lee, President, Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. “It also instills a greater sense of belonging-and motivation-to make it through their program. Scholarships are more important than ever from a financial perspective- and CFTT’s program supported through the generosity of local donors is crucial to the students and our community.”

The Community Foundation currently administers funds that specifically provide scholarships to students in Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga County, New York.

Here are the 2020 Bradford County scholarship recipients from CFTT’s managed funds. A total of $23,300 was awarded.

Donald & Larene Ayres Scholarship

Name: Josie Kelley

High School Canton Area High School

College Keuka College

Amount $4,600

———

Neff Family Scholarship

Name: Madisyn Neal

High School: Canton Area High School

College: Lycoming College

Amount: $1,000

———

John H. Hyde & Dr. Marcella M. Hyde Scholarship

Name: Madisyn Neal

High School: Canton Area High School

College: Lycoming College

Amount: $3,700

———

Dr. John Kirkowski Scholarship

Name: Ellianna Binford

High School: Canton Area High School

College: Shippensburg University

Amount: $2,000

———

Dorothy Kemp Leonard Scholarship

Name: Garrett Storch

High School: Canton Area High School

College: Pennsylvania College of Technology

Amount: $4,000

———

Fallen Warrior Scholarship

Name: Cheyenne Bastian-Brown

High School: Canton Area High School

College: Penn State University, Main Campus

Amount: $500

———

Weldon “Jake “ Shaffer Memorial Scholarship

Name: Carson Stiner

High School: Canton Area High School

Amount: $500

———

James E. Holcomb Memorial Scholarship

Name: Madisyn Neal

High School: Canton Area High School

College: Lycoming College

Amount: $500

———

Dr. Jean E. Brenchley Woman of Science

Name: Taylor Gilbert

High School: Canton Area High School

College: Delaware Valley University

Amount: $1,000

———

Ritter Technology Scholarship

Name: Blayne Wesneski

High School: Canton Area High School

College: Pennsylvania College of Technology

Amount: $1,000

———

Guthrie Federal Credit Union

Name: Alexandra Garrison

High School: Sayre High School

College: Bloomsburg University

Amount: $1,000

———

Rockman’s Tuxedo Shop Babe & George Tymoski Scholarship

Name: Emily Brion

High School: Sayre High School

College: Penn State University, Main Campus

Amount: $500

———

Troy Lions Club “Huck” Scholarship

Name: Seth Anderson

High School: Troy Area High School

College: Mansfield University

Amount: $1,500

———

Florence Bennett Memorial Scholarship

Name: Riley Cobb

High School: Wyalusing High School

College: Elmira College

Amount: $1,000

———

Tioga Tae Kwon Do

Name: Alexandria Parks

High School: Northeast Bradford

College: Mansfield University

Amount: $500

Founded in 2003, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves five counties, Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga County in New York. The Foundation is committed to building philanthropic resources that will sustain healthy and vital communities now and into the future. The Foundation currently manages over 110 funds valued at over $7 million dollars and has awarded over $1.2 million in grants and scholarships since inception, positively impacting hundreds of lives in the region. For more information on its work in the community contact Suzanne Lee at 570.888.4759. Please visit our website at www.twintierscf.org.

