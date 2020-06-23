SAYRE — The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers recently announced the scholarship recipients from the Class of 2020.
“Our community’s families are keenly aware why scholarships are more important than ever,” a press release from the CFTT said. “By taking some of the financial pressure off of students and families, scholarships enable greater success in college and technical school, helping deserving students who want to graduate with their degree or certificate and give back to society.”
“That personal scholarship support does more than pay some bills,” said Suzanne Lee, President, Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. “It also instills a greater sense of belonging-and motivation-to make it through their program. Scholarships are more important than ever from a financial perspective- and CFTT’s program supported through the generosity of local donors is crucial to the students and our community.”
The Community Foundation currently administers funds that specifically provide scholarships to students in Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga County, New York.
Here are the 2020 Bradford County scholarship recipients from CFTT’s managed funds. A total of $23,300 was awarded.
Donald & Larene Ayres Scholarship
Name: Josie Kelley
High School Canton Area High School
College Keuka College
Amount $4,600
———
Neff Family Scholarship
Name: Madisyn Neal
High School: Canton Area High School
College: Lycoming College
Amount: $1,000
———
John H. Hyde & Dr. Marcella M. Hyde Scholarship
Name: Madisyn Neal
High School: Canton Area High School
College: Lycoming College
Amount: $3,700
———
Dr. John Kirkowski Scholarship
Name: Ellianna Binford
High School: Canton Area High School
College: Shippensburg University
Amount: $2,000
———
Dorothy Kemp Leonard Scholarship
Name: Garrett Storch
High School: Canton Area High School
College: Pennsylvania College of Technology
Amount: $4,000
———
Fallen Warrior Scholarship
Name: Cheyenne Bastian-Brown
High School: Canton Area High School
College: Penn State University, Main Campus
Amount: $500
———
Weldon “Jake “ Shaffer Memorial Scholarship
Name: Carson Stiner
High School: Canton Area High School
Amount: $500
———
James E. Holcomb Memorial Scholarship
Name: Madisyn Neal
High School: Canton Area High School
College: Lycoming College
Amount: $500
———
Dr. Jean E. Brenchley Woman of Science
Name: Taylor Gilbert
High School: Canton Area High School
College: Delaware Valley University
Amount: $1,000
———
Ritter Technology Scholarship
Name: Blayne Wesneski
High School: Canton Area High School
College: Pennsylvania College of Technology
Amount: $1,000
———
Guthrie Federal Credit Union
Name: Alexandra Garrison
High School: Sayre High School
College: Bloomsburg University
Amount: $1,000
———
Rockman’s Tuxedo Shop Babe & George Tymoski Scholarship
Name: Emily Brion
High School: Sayre High School
College: Penn State University, Main Campus
Amount: $500
———
Troy Lions Club “Huck” Scholarship
Name: Seth Anderson
High School: Troy Area High School
College: Mansfield University
Amount: $1,500
———
Florence Bennett Memorial Scholarship
Name: Riley Cobb
High School: Wyalusing High School
College: Elmira College
Amount: $1,000
———
Tioga Tae Kwon Do
Name: Alexandria Parks
High School: Northeast Bradford
College: Mansfield University
Amount: $500
Founded in 2003, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves five counties, Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga County in New York. The Foundation is committed to building philanthropic resources that will sustain healthy and vital communities now and into the future. The Foundation currently manages over 110 funds valued at over $7 million dollars and has awarded over $1.2 million in grants and scholarships since inception, positively impacting hundreds of lives in the region. For more information on its work in the community contact Suzanne Lee at 570.888.4759. Please visit our website at www.twintierscf.org.
