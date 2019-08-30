ATHENS – Unitarian Universalist Church is delighted to welcome Margaret (Maggie) Belokur as our new Youth Religious Educator. Belokur will begin her position Sept. 1. She will lead our religious education classes for children ages 4-13.
Belokur is a graduate of Towanda Area High School. She has a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from the State University of New York at Geneseo and has studied intensive Spanish at the Intercultura Language School in Costa Rica. She is a certified yoga teacher and is the owner, manager and an instructor of Towanda Yoga, which offers hatha-style yoga classes for adults and children. Maggie is the mother of Eli, a 2-year-old. She and her family reside in South Towanda.
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin is an intentionally inclusive congregation. The church welcomes people of all religious backgrounds, racial and cultural origins, sexual orientations, and gender identities. Its mission is to provide a forum for liberal religious expression in an atmosphere which encourages spiritual growth and ethical living.
July and August worship services are held each Sunday morning at 10 at the historic Sheshequin Church on 6752 Sheshequin Road, Ulster. Children of all ages are always welcome to join us for worship.
Beginning in September, the church will meet at their Athens church home on 112 North St., Athens.
For more information on how to enroll your child, please contact the church at (570) 888-0252 or email us at uucas@uucas.org or learn more by visiting http://www.uucas.org/.
