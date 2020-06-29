POUGHKEEPSIE – President Elizabeth Bradley presided over the 156th Vassar College commencement ceremony, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bachelor of Arts degrees were conferred on 629 graduating seniors, including Logan J White of Waverly, N.Y.
White majored in Anthropology.
Three-time Academy Award nominee, two-time Emmy Award-winning producer, Vassar College alumnus and Trustee Jason Blum ’91 delivered this year’s commencement address. He urged Vassar grads to be bold about their future, declaring that they could either be scared by what’s ahead or treat it as their next great adventure.
Videos of Virtual Commencement and other weekend ceremonies, as well as additional related content are available to view at Vassar College’s 2020 Commencement website.
