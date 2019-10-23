Datebooks
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 59 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes chili, rice, cornbread, beverage and dessert. All are invited to come and enjoy good food and fellowship.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870. Additional open house meeting on Nov. 14.
ENGINE CO. NO. 1 MEMBERS: The clambake will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at noon. Please contact Tom Yonkin at (570) 423-3832 or Fran Webb at (410) 322-8361 no later than Wednesday, Oct. 23 if you plan to attend.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m. weekly, at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
LIFE RECOVERY CHRISTIAN 12-STEP PROGRAM meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Waverly First Baptist Church, corner of Lincoln and Tioga streets, Waverly. Park in Lincoln Street lot and use Lincoln Street ramp/door entrance. Are you aware that there are over 30 life-defeating addictions? For more information, call Waverly First Baptist at (607) 565-9593 or email WaverlyFBC@gmail.com.
GRASP (GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER A SUBSTANCE PASSING), a grief support group for family and friends who have lost someone to addiction, meets Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 103 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no cost to attend and confidentiality is strictly maintained. Entrance is at back side off the parking lot, handicapped accessible ramp available. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1377867462363205/?ti=icl. Hosted by NAMI Bradford County.
