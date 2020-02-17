TOWANDA – The Towanda classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. recently held a Family Activity Day. Families of enrolled children were encouraged to attend to learn fun ways to interact with their child and to create a delicious and nutritious snack.
The theme of this Family Activity Day was “Sneezy the Snowman.” A parent read the story and then the real fun began! Towanda teacher Chatney Clark, along with teacher aide Lara-Jill Dunn, Family Advocate Nancy Souder, classroom aide Lisa Wheeler, and lunch aide Michelle Freese all helped with the planning. They all participated with the children and families to make this an extra special day.
“We had many things planned,” stated Clark. “We made homemade snow play dough that the children got to take home, along with a recipe card to make more!”
The students also wrote the letters in their name on circles and then put the letters in the correct order to spell out their name, to make it look like a snowman. Another Sneezy the Snowman project used shaving cream, glue and snowman shapes that once they were placed on top, looked like it had melted.
The fun day ended with everyone making a healthy snack with bananas, mini chocolate chips, pretzel sticks, peanut butter and graham crackers. The peanut butter was spread onto the graham cracker and parents helped their child to build a snowman snack.
Having new ways to teach children about topics like letter recognition, eating healthy, sharing, and working cooperatively makes it fun! Encouraging families to spend quality time together and how to teach their children to listen to and follow directions is special. Thank you Towanda Head Start staff for using a snowman to hit it out of the ballpark.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.”
For more information call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.