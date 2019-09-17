Datebooks

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING/PROGRAM meets Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Athens Wesleyan Church gym, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Please use doors in front parking lot. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with covered dish supper; please bring your own table service and a dish to pass. At 7:30 p.m., Victoria Campbell of Wild Things Sanctuary in Ithaca will present a fun and educational program about bats. Meetings are free and open to public. For more information, call Inga at (607) 425-7426.

CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH meets Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Epiphany School Library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Divine Revelation: Scripture, Tradition and Authority in the Church,” with presenter John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.

MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.

