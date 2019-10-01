Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m., we will host author Ronald Bonett. Bonett will be reading a selection from his books and signing copies for sale. Ronald “RJ” Bonett is a former Philadelphia police officer. His first novel, “Veronica,” is a mystery and was released in July 2018 by BookBaby. It will be followed in October by “New Hope.” Bonett also has a third novel, “Mystery of the Windowed Closet,” available as an e-book and soon to be made available in print.
• Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. we will hold our Children’s Story Hour. This week’s theme will be “The Dairy Farm Visits the Library!” Mark Bradley will be here to discuss dairy farming and all the ways that milk and milk products build strong and healthy bodies.
• Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
• Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m., the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
Save the date for upcoming events at Sayre Public Library! Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 4-7:30 p.m., we will be partnering with Bradford County Humane Society to host a Kitten Shower. Come meet and play with foster kittens and bring donations of puppy and kitten chow, paper towels, towels and blankets, bleach, and meat-only baby food to help support the animals at the Humane Society. On Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. we will have a Crayon Canvas Art Project available for teens and tweens. All materials will be provided. On Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library’s Kindness Club will be creating wall art canvases to decorate the Sayre Health Care Center. Kindness Club meets once a month and is open to all children ages 7-12.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction this week includes “The Dutch House,” by Ann Patchett, “The Water Dancer,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates and “The World That We Knew,” by Alice Hoffman.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
