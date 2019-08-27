Datebooks
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold a workshop meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, third floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
FREE CONCERT SERIES, hosted by Sayre Business Association, will be held in Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre, on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Free and open to public. Music by Zach Anderson and Gary Raupers. Bring your own lawn chairs or blanket. Vendors will also be available.
FREE CONCERT will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Nichols United Methodist Church. Featuring music by “Ain’t Misbehavin,’” a dance band that plays Big Band, jazz, pop, rock and polka. Free and open to the public.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
