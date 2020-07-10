Summer Park Church Lecture Series set to begin

ELMIRA — The Center for Mark Twain Studies at Elmira College is pleased to announce the 2020 Park Church Summer Lecture Series. The lecture series features three lectures in July with all lectures available for free to the public on marktwainstudies.org.
The Series kicks off on July 15 with, “Twains Meet,” presented by Max Cavitch from the University of Pennsylvania. Mark Twain has a lot of fun with the play of self-representation, while also wrestling seriously with the challenges of writing both from and against the point of view of his mediatized images. This lecture explores how Twain made and re-made himself into an object of regard-both in living his life and in writing about it-against the backdrop of a nascent culture of mass publicity increasingly defined by photography.
On Wednesday, July 22, the Series continues with “Why We Who Have Dedicated Our Lives to Mark Twain Studies Must Now Interleave His Life, His Works, and His Time with a 21st Century Lens for Teachers and Students,” presented by Jocelyn A. Chadwick, Harvard University Graduate School of Education. This lecture explores four key relevant areas that we who study Mark Twain Studies must rethink, reimagine, and, yes, learn anew how to teach and share the texts-primary/secondary and the personal narratives-if Mark Twain’s Studies are to survive within this century: Generation Z, DisruptTexts, Virtual Learning and Using Primary/Secondary Resources, and Relevance to Us. The very survival of Mark Twain Studies within the elementary-high school classrooms throughout this country — the United States of America — stands on a precarious and fracturing precipice.
The Series concludes on Wednesday, July 29 with, “Between Spectacle and Structure: Mark Twain’s Anti-Imperialism,” presented by Stephen Pasqualina, University of Nevada, Reno. In a moment when systemic racism has recently gained heightened visibility in the United States, this talk explores how Mark Twain grappled with the difficulties of thinking systemically, of comprehending political structures that exceed individual experience.
About The Trouble Begins Lecture Series
Founded in 1846 by a group of abolitionists, The Park Church has been a strong presence in Elmira’s history and some members of its congregation were close friends and family members to Mark Twain. Known for its striking architectural features, The Park Church contained Elmira’s first public library and has a long history of charitable service to the Elmira community. Currently, it is an “Open and Affirming Congregation,” welcoming all people to worship and participate in its communal life, regardless of ethnic origin, race, class, age, ability, gender, or sexual orientation.
