Sutton/Decker

Born to Nicole Sutton and Tristan Decker of Towanda, a son, Boe Bradlee, on Oct. 27, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Slater

Born to Amanda and Liston Slater of Canton, a daughter, JoAnna Rose, on Oct. 29, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Young

Born to Felicia Young of Milan, a daughter, Aubriella Joanah, on Oct. 29, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Johnson

Born to Ashley and Kyle Johnson of Montrose, a son, Hudson LaVerne, on Oct. 30, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Morgan/Shaughnessy

Born to Amber Morgan and Seth Shaughnessy of Athens, a son, Noah Ragnor, on Oct. 31, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Bass-Batten

Born to Amber and Brandon Bass-Batten of Troy, a son, Ethan Eugene, on Nov. 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Gehring/Shadduck

Born to Jayde Gehring and Cody Shadduck of Rome, a daughter, Piper Lynn, on Nov. 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Seeley

Born to Candis and Christopher Seeley of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Scarlett, on Nov. 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Allen/Schuler

Born to Katy Allen and Chris Schuler of Wysox, a daughter, Posie Marie, on Nov. 3, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Keeney

Born to Sydney and Tanner Keeney of Towanda, a daughter, Kamyla Christine, on Nov. 3, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

