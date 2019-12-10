ROME – A live nativity will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m. on the grounds of the Rome Fire Company in Rome, Pa. Come join us as we portray the holy night of Jesus’ birth.
You’ll hear the Christmas story as you walk through the scenes of Bethlehem and the savior’s birth. Hear what Mary and Joseph were told by the innkeeper, see the shepherds with their animals, and hear the good news announced by the angels. Then you will find Mary and Joseph with the baby lying in a manger as the wise men come to worship him.
We will be accepting donations of hats, gloves and blankets to help those in need. Please join the members of the Rome Presbyterian Church, Rome United Methodist Church and the North Orwell Union Church for this annual tradition. You’ll leave with something sweet, a song in your heart, and, most importantly, real Christmas joy!
