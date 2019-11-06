SAYRE – The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club November meeting will be held Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Sayre High School cafeteria. Guest speaker will be geologist Nik Deems. He will speak on “Mantle Mylonites: Observing Deformation in the Mantle.” Everyone is welcome to attend.

A regular business meeting will be held after the program.

Che-Hanna is a 501c3 club. New members are welcome. The group is open to anyone interested in rocks, minerals, fossils, gems, making jewelry, field trips and more. For more information, visit www.chehannarocks.com.

Load comments