SAYRE – The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club November meeting will be held Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Sayre High School cafeteria. Guest speaker will be geologist Nik Deems. He will speak on “Mantle Mylonites: Observing Deformation in the Mantle.” Everyone is welcome to attend.
A regular business meeting will be held after the program.
Che-Hanna is a 501c3 club. New members are welcome. The group is open to anyone interested in rocks, minerals, fossils, gems, making jewelry, field trips and more. For more information, visit www.chehannarocks.com.
