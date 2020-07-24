SAN ANTONIO, Tex. — Thomas Grier Pierce Hendricks, a 2019 graduate of Sayre High School, will be graduating from Air Force Basic Military Training TRS/326 FLT/515 July 23, 2020 at 0900 Central Standard time from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX and will continue on to technical training at Sheppards Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX for Tactical Aircraft Maintenance.
He is the son of Shawn and Shelby McCutcheon of Sayre, Pa, Reese and Andrea Hendricks of Van Etten, N.Y., grandson of the (late) Thomas Pierce and Constance Pierce, (late) Jack and Linda Hendricks both of Van Etten N.Y.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in the base being closed to all visitors, his graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the USAF Basic Military Training facebook page due to the restrictions. Wish this Bulldog a successful start in his new career, HOOYA BULLDOGS!
