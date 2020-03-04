Babies

Guthrie welcomed three baby boys born this leap year in 2020. Pictured, from left, are Kenneth Donald Floyd Jr., Finn Kohler and Cian Grey Stroup.

 Photos Provided

SAYRE – Guthrie was pleased to welcome three leap year babies on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Guthrie Robert Packer in Sayre. Congratulations to the families!

Kenneth Donald Floyd Jr. was born at 9:24 a.m. on Feb. 29 to parents Dystiny Hollister and Kenneth Floyd of Nichols, N.Y. He arrived weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and is 21.5 inches long.

Finn Kohler was born at 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 29 to Alaney Kohler of Owego, N.Y. He arrived weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and is 20 inches long.

Cian Grey Stroup was born at 4:21 p.m. on Feb. 29 to parents Matthew and Nicole Stroup of Spencer, N.Y. He arrived weighing 10 pounds, 2 ounces, and is 22 inches long.

A person born on Feb. 29 may be called a “leapling,” a “leaper,” or a “leap year baby.” In non-leap years, some leaplings celebrate their birthday on either Feb. 28 or March 1, while others only observe birthdays on the authentic intercalary date, Feb. 29.

