ATHENS – My Brother’s Keeper recently celebrated 29 years of making sleeping bags for the homeless, with a luncheon at the Athens United Methodist Church, Athens.
The church provides work space and storage for the group ongoing. It was two of their congregation, Thelma Green and Alice Eastham, that began the work bees in 1992 after reading about Flo Wheatley of Hop Bottom, Pa., and how she started making blankets to hand out after seeing the homeless when she took her son for medical treatment in New York City. Soon people noted what she was doing and donated scraps of fabric to make the patchwork quilts, hence the more common designation “Ugly Quilts.” There are now groups all over the U.S.
The bags have evolved over the years. They now include toiletries and clothing, and are carried by old necktie handles.
There is no budget, all materials are generously donated locally and from afar. Gently used sheets, blankets, mattress pads, tablecloths, curtains…etc. all make their way into warmth for those without. We even have a family that has brought us huge rolls of wonderful pool table felt we use as batting.
Currently, nine shelters and missions in New York and Pennsylvania are regular recipients.
The group has also branched into making blankets for the charities and shelters that have a constant shortage of bedding for either the families they serve or beds at the shelters.
In addition to making a difference to those less fortunate, it is a social gathering. If you walk around the room, as hands are busy, you will hear much laughter, recipe exchanges, condolences, and advice…but especially laughter.
The beauty of the work is that there are no quotas, no attendance requirements, no one telling anyone what to do. Participants seem to gravitate to a job they like and stick with it. Snowbirds disappear for the winter and return in the spring, grandmothers leave when a new baby is born, only to reappear with photos to explain their absence. Penn York Opportunities sends clients, men as well as women show up, plus the occasional teen as school vacation permits. Home Ec. classes have made them as well as a Girl Scout troop. Court-ordered community service is worked off and participants sometimes stay longer because they are welcomed and have a good time. Travel, illness, appointments may interrupt, but it is a dedicated group that keeps showing up weekly.
To date, 5,320 sleeping bags have been completed along with 1,393 blankets. Those who can’t attend Tuesday mornings from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. piece fabric at home or knit/crochet hats, scarves, and mittens included in each bag. Items tucked inside each bedroll help to make life on the street more pleasant. With COVID-19 we cranked out hundreds of masks that were included in each bag and given in bulk to homeless shelters.
Although we couldn’t gather for months due to the pandemic, we are back and this celebration reinforced the dedication to the mission. The volunteers shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, the group meets every Tuesday, as well as on the first Thursday of each month, demonstrating the level of commitment and teamwork to make a difference in other’s lives.
Anyone interested is welcome. The only basic skill needed is tying a knot.
Many thanks to all who have donated raw materials over the years and to the Athens United Methodist Church for giving the Ugly Quilts a “home” so others may have the comfort of a warm bed.
Anyone interested in working or donating, call Pam at (570) 423-1712, Gloria at (570) 888-0885, or the church office at (570) 888-2241.
