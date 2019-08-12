Cobb/Fenton

Born to Savannah Cobb and Tyler Fenton of Wyalusing, a son, Easton James, on July 25, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Updyke/Moore

Born to Autumn Updyke and Shane Moore of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Carson, on July 25, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Beach

Born to Michela and William Beach of Spencer, N.Y., a daughter, Aria Marian, on July 29, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Niece

Born to Ashley Niece of Sayre, Pa., a son, Wyatt James, on July 29, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Lafritz/Barbour

Born to Tiffany Lafritz and Jordan Barbour of Candor, N.Y., a son, Keith Ronald, on Aug. 2, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Ackley

Born to Marissa and Brandon Ackley of Towanda, Pa., a daughter, Isabella Mae, on Aug. 5, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

