Brown/Hugo
Born to Kileen Brown and Mason Hugo of Monroeton, Pa., a daughter, Layklee Berlin, on Sept. 17, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Tompkins
Born to Alicia and Trevor Tompkins of Montrose, Pa., a daughter, Macey Catherine, on Sept. 18, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Miller/Brown
Born to January Miller and Dylan Brown of Sayre, a son, Michael Alexander, on Sept. 19, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Casselbury/Ostrander
Born to Melinda Casselbury and Cole Ostrander of Leroy, a daughter, Alyvia, on Sept. 20, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Grubb/Grace
Born to Melissa Grubb and Barry Grace of Gillett, a son, Jaxson Roger, on Sept. 20, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Warters
Born to Rachel and Steven Warters of Horseheads, N.Y., a son, Aiden Thomas, on Sept. 20, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Folk
Born to Brittnee and Alan Folk of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Wyat Stanley, on Sept. 21, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Owen/Clark
Born to Cassandra Owen and John Clark Jr. of Troy, a son, Braxton Sanford, on Sept. 23, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Komarisky
Born to Emilee and Jacob Komarisky of Spencer, N.Y., a son, Dexter Wade, on Sept. 23, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
