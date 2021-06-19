FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL will be held Monday, June 21 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout only. Menu is hamburger on roll, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing to pick up dinner for person not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of grocery items will be available.

FREE FRESH PRODUCE POP-UP PANTRY will be held Monday, June 21 from 2-4 p.m. at Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens.

