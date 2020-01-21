Lock Haven University has announced the names of area students who are winter 2019 graduates. Local graduates are:
Brady Bourne of Columbia Cross Roads, Master of Science in Sport Science; Jennifer Freeman of Gillett, Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Nicholas Hall of Sayre, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Connor Dietz of Sugar Run, Bachelor of Science in Education in Secondary Education-Social Studies/Special Education; Mason Monahan of Towanda, Bachelor of Science in Recreation Management; and Abigail Markish of Wyalusing, Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science/Information Systems, graduating summa cum laude.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.