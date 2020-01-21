Lock Haven University has announced the names of area students who are winter 2019 graduates. Local graduates are:

Brady Bourne of Columbia Cross Roads, Master of Science in Sport Science; Jennifer Freeman of Gillett, Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Nicholas Hall of Sayre, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Connor Dietz of Sugar Run, Bachelor of Science in Education in Secondary Education-Social Studies/Special Education; Mason Monahan of Towanda, Bachelor of Science in Recreation Management; and Abigail Markish of Wyalusing, Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science/Information Systems, graduating summa cum laude.

