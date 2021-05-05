OWEGO – 2021 marks the 57th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities address the obstacles and conditions of poverty. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is celebrating Community Action Month, a time dedicated to recognizing its own successes and those of the National Community Action Network.
Since 1965, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) has served the residents of Tioga and surrounding counties by creating partnerships that strengthen communities while empowering individuals and families to achieve independence and enrich their quality of life. TOI is a proud member of the National Community Action Partnership and a network of more than 1,000 Community Action Agencies nationwide that were born out of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. Community Action Agencies across the country connect millions of children, families, and individuals to greater opportunity and guide them on a path toward financial stability.
“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact that Tioga Opportunities, Inc. and our network has on families in our area,” said Maureen Abbott, Executive Director of Tioga Opportunities, Inc. “Last year alone, TOI stood steadfast and focused on finding creative ways to meet the ongoing and sometimes increased needs of over 5,000 local residents and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
To celebrate our years of service and the continued success of Community Action, Tioga Opportunities Inc. employees and volunteers will give back to the community with two Spring Clean Up events in Waverly and Candor to assist older adults and people with disabilities with light yard work.
Throughout the month, highlights from the last year and inspirational stories will be shared on our website at www.tiogaopp.org and on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/tiogaopportunities. To learn more about the National Community Action Partnership and Community Action Network, visit www.communityactionpartnership.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.