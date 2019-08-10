Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Williams will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 15 with their family.
Floyd Williams and Joy Hudock were married on Aug. 15, 1959 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sayre by the Rev. John M. Scherch. Attending them were Mona Newman, Barbara McPherson, Margaret O’Loughlin, Patricia Farrell, Gerda Seaber, Owen Williams, John Johnson, Carl Meyer, Joseph Swiganski and Benjamin Balamonte. Charlee Johnson was the flower girl and the ringbearer was Bobbie Newman.
Floyd served in the 101st Airborne and was stationed in Japan. He is a retired teacher and administrator from Waverly Central School District. In his early years, he taught and coached at Sayre Area School District.
Joy is a retired Registered Nurse. She worked from Dr. J.D. Putnam, Sayre Area High School and Ingersoll Rand.
The couple have three children, Beth Ask, Doug Williams and David Williams. They also have five grandchildren.
Floyd and Joy are members of the St. John Lutheran Church and reside in Sayre.
