EAST SMITHFIELD – Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church invites everyone to their Christmas Dessert Theater production of “The Hope” on two dates: Dec. 20 and 21. The curtain will be raised on Friday’s performance, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 21, a 4:30 p.m. matinee time is available, along with an evening show at 7 p.m.
“The Hope” is a free event that includes homemade and delicious desserts our guests are invited to enjoy as they watch the show. And if that weren’t enough, talented musicians and singers from our area are poised to deliver a Christmas message of hope set to some of the musical score of “Les Miserables,” a favorite of many!
Don’t miss this night of song and blessings. Don’t miss this opportunity to include your friends and family in an experience to remember. Don’t miss your chance to embrace the true meaning of Christmas. This event is free, but you’ll need tickets to attend. Don’t wait! Reserve your seats today by calling the church office at (570) 596-4003.
Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church is located 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road, on the Berwick Turnpike, outside East Smithfield.
