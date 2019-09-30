Datebooks
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Prayer, Part 2,” presented by team. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
PLANNING BOARD, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
BRADFORD COUNTY HERITAGE ASSOCIATION’S annual membership meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at Bradley Hall, Columbia Cross Roads. Program will be about the Williamsport-Elmira Railroad. Light refreshments. Public invited.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Oct. 3 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. All seniors/retirees of Bradford/Sullivan counties are invited to attend. Please bring a dish to share and your own table service. Dan Rhodes from the Bradford County Conservation District will be the guest speaker and Rhea Johnston will be the greeter.
GUITAR CLUB at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, meets every Monday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. All levels of experience are always welcome, as well as other stringed instruments and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Guitar Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
RPH MEDICAL RECORDS RETIREES DINNER will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. at Tomasso’s in Chemung. All former and current employees are welcome.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
